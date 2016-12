Edwards (elbow) signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Edwards was forced to miss the entirety of the 2016 season due to a flexor sprain he suffered during spring training. In 2015, the right-handed reliever posted a 4.32 ERA over 16.2 innings with the Rangers and Padres. With the offseason to rest up, the Padres hope Edwards will be effective in 2017.