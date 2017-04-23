Padres' Jorge Ona: Lands on 7-day DL
Ona was placed on the 7-day disabled list Sunday with a mild quad strain, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Ona is currently slashing .280/.345/.360 over 55 plate appearances with Low-A Fort Wayne. The well-regarded 20-year-old will be eligible to return on April 30 at the earliest, though it's currently unclear if he'll be out longer than the seven-day DL stint.
