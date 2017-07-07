Pirela is batting third and starting in left field Friday against the Phillies.

Pirela has been a much-needed bright spot for the Padres since he was promoted in early June and is batting .333 with an .857 OPS over the last seven days. It will be his first start in the No. 3 spot after playing 23 games as the leadoff man, as slugger Wil Myers moves to the top of the order. The move by manager Andy Green may take away a couple at-bats, but could give Pirela some more chances to contribute with runners on base.