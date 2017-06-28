Pirela batted second and went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta.

Manuel Margot (calf) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, but it was Franchy Cordero who was removed from the starting lineup to make space. The only effect the move had on Pirela was that he moved out of the leadoff spot, dropping to second in the batting order, which is still a prominent placement for run production. The 27-year-old owns a .315 batting average to go along with three home runs and three steals in 18 starts, giving him mixed-league value until his bat cools off.