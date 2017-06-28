Padres' Jose Pirela: Doubles out of two-hole Tuesday
Pirela batted second and went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta.
Manuel Margot (calf) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, but it was Franchy Cordero who was removed from the starting lineup to make space. The only effect the move had on Pirela was that he moved out of the leadoff spot, dropping to second in the batting order, which is still a prominent placement for run production. The 27-year-old owns a .315 batting average to go along with three home runs and three steals in 18 starts, giving him mixed-league value until his bat cools off.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...