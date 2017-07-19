Pirela is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Bob Scanlan of Fox Sports San Diego reports.

Pirela has been a consistent source of offense for the Padres since being promoted at the beginning of June and is riding a six-game hitting streak after Tuesday's 1-for-5 performance. He gets Wednesday's matinee as a rest day, allowing the recently recalled Franchy Cordero to take over as the starting left fielder.