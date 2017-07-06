Padres' Jose Pirela: Pulls average over .300 with three-hit game
Pirela went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run against the Indians on Wednesday.
He's now hitting .304 while enjoying an everyday role in the Padres' lineup, and Pirela has a sprinkle of both power and speed to offer fantasy owners as well. The 27-year-old utility knife flashed these skills in the minors, so this breakout may not be a mirage. Monitor him closely, especially in deeper formats, and don't be afraid to take the plunge if Pirela fits a need.
