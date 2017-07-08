Padres' Jose Pirela: Smashes fourth homer of year Friday
Pirela went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Phillies.
Pirela smacked his fourth homer of the season to start the scoring for the Padres in a road victory. He's been an excellent surprise for fantasy owners since being inserted in the lineup on June 6, and until he shows signs of cooling off, he belongs in fantasy lineups, as he's slashing .300/.342/.527.
