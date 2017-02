Rondon is expected to start the year with Triple-A El Paso, according to thePadres' Official Site.

Despite being shallow at shortstop, the Padres are leaning towards starting Rondon in the minors this season. They have Luis Sardinas and the newly-acquired Erick Aybar to compete for the starting job during spring training. Rondon would be an option they could consider during the season if the initial plans fall through at short.