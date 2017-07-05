Torres was the winning pitcher of record Tuesday after recording two outs in relief in a win over Cleveland.

Trevor Cahill (shoulder) couldn't complete five full frames in his first start fresh off the disabled list, so Torres stepped in to pick up the victory. The five wins are nice, but those should be disregarded as chasing wins from a reliever is not a fruitful venture. The 23-year-old has held his own as a rookie, posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 4.3 K/BB over 37 innings, but those numbers aren't good enough for use in fantasy as a middle reliever.