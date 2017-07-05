Padres' Jose Torres: Picks up fifth win Tuesday
Torres was the winning pitcher of record Tuesday after recording two outs in relief in a win over Cleveland.
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) couldn't complete five full frames in his first start fresh off the disabled list, so Torres stepped in to pick up the victory. The five wins are nice, but those should be disregarded as chasing wins from a reliever is not a fruitful venture. The 23-year-old has held his own as a rookie, posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 4.3 K/BB over 37 innings, but those numbers aren't good enough for use in fantasy as a middle reliever.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Torres: No lingering effects from liner taken off wrist•
-
Padres' Jose Torres: Returns to bullpen Friday•
-
Padres' Jose Torres: Exits after taking line drive off wrist•
-
Padres' Jose Torres: Notches first save in extra innings•
-
Padres' Jose Torres: Struggling early on•
-
Padres' Jose Torres: Makes final roster•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...