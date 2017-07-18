Valdez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Valdez was recalled as a corresponding move to Austin Hedges (concussion) being placed on the 7-day DL. The well-traveled reliever will shuttle back to the majors to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen.

