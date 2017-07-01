Padres' Jose Valdez: Optioned to Triple-A El Paso
Valdez was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, MLB.com's A.J. Cassavell reports.
Valdez spent three weeks with the Padres during his most recent stay in the big leagues, accumulating a 10.50 ERA in the process over the course of six innings out of the bullpen. He was optioned down to make room for Dillon Overton, who is taking the bump for Saturday's contest against the Dodgers. Valdez has already been up and down a couple times this year, and could return to the team in a similar role later this summer.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...