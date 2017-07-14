Padres' Jose Valdez: Recalled from El Paso
Valdez was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Valdez was called back up to San Diego as right-hander Kirby Yates landed on the paternity list for the next few days. Over the course of six games with the Padres this season, Valdez has allowed seven earned runs during nine innings of work, but has demonstrated the ability to make batters miss with 13 strikeouts recorded. He will provide depth out of the bullpen while he is with the team, but could be headed back down to El Paso by the start of next week.
