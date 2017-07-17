Padres' Jose Valdez: Returns to Triple-A
Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
With Kirby Yates returning from the paternity list, Valdez is no longer needed in the big-league bullpen. The 27-year-old didn't make an appearance for the Padres during his brief cup of coffee, although his solid career strikeout numbers could help punch his ticket back to San Diego when bullpen help is needed once more.
