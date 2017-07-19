Padres' Jose Valdez: Sent back to Triple-A
Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
The back and forth season continues for Valdez, as he heads down to the minors after being recalled one day earlier to provide a fresh arm for the bullpen. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday's loss, allowing just one hit on 15 pitches, but it won't be enough to earn him a permanent spot. He ships back to El Paso once again, where he owns an unappealing 7.71 ERA over 14 innings this year.
