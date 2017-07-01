Valdez was sent down to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, MLB.com's A.J. Cassavell reports.

Valdez spent three weeks with the Padres during his most recent stay in the big leagues, accumulating a 10.50 ERA over six innings out of the bullpen. He was optioned down to make room for Dillon Overton, who is taking the bump for Saturday's contest against the Dodgers. Valdez has already been up and down a couple times this year and could return to the team in a similar role later this summer.