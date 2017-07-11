Padres' Josh Naylor: Called up to Double-A
Naylor was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, MiLB.com's Sam Dykstra reports.
Naylor had spent just over 100 games with High-A Lake Elsinore after getting traded to the Padres in July of last year. During his time with the team this season, Naylor is hitting .297/.361/.452 with eight home runs and 45 RBI. The first baseman has shown the ability to hit consistently at the plate while sprinkling in more power in 2017, after slugging just .353 during 33 games with Lake Elsinore last season. He will get his first opportunity at the Double-A level following this move.
