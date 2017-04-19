Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Quackenbush struck out one in a scoreless inning earlier in the year before the Padres shipped him to El Paso. With Jarred Cosart headed to the DL, Quackenbush will return to the Padres bullpen for the time being, where he posted a 3.92 ERA and 42:22 K:BB across 59.2 innings in 2016.