Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Called back to majors
Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Quackenbush struck out one in a scoreless inning earlier in the year before the Padres shipped him to El Paso. With Jarred Cosart headed to the DL, Quackenbush will return to the Padres bullpen for the time being, where he posted a 3.92 ERA and 42:22 K:BB across 59.2 innings in 2016.
More News
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Returns to big leagues•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Sent to minor leagues•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Makes spring debut Monday•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Picks up second save against Giants•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Record first save versus Marlins on Saturday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...