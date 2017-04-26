Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Quackenbush gave the Padres three scoreless appearances before being sent back to El Paso, striking out seven across four innings while allowing five hits. He should remain one of the Padres' top relief options in Triple-A should the team need any bullpen help in the future.

