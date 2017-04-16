Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Quackenbush was recalled by the Padres on Friday and even gave them a scoreless appearance, but his roster spot was needed to make room for Sunday's starter Trevor Cahill, who was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.

