Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Sent to Triple-A
Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Quackenbush was recalled by the Padres on Friday and even gave them a scoreless appearance, but his roster spot was needed to make room for Sunday's starter Trevor Cahill, who was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.
