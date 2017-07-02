Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Shuttles back to majors
Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Quackenbush will take the roster spot of Dillon Overton, who was optioned to Triple-A after making a spot start Saturday. The 28-year-old will likely operate in a low-leverage relief role with the Padres for the time being.
More News
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Optioned to minors•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Fires pair of scoreless innings in loss•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Brought back to big leagues•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Recalled from minors•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Sent back to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...