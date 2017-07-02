Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Quackenbush will take the roster spot of Dillon Overton, who was optioned to Triple-A after making a spot start Saturday. The 28-year-old will likely operate in a low-leverage relief role with the Padres for the time being.

