Play

Yates (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Monday.

The reliever left the team prior to Friday's game and ultimately missed the maximum three days allotted to attend to the birth of his child. He'll resume his regular duties in the Padres' bullpen, sending Jose Valdez back to the minor leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast