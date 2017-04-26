Yates was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday.

The Angels dropped Yates, a hard-throwing right-hander, from the 40-man roster after he served up two solo homers in his lone relief appearance with the team back on April 22, but the Padres saw enough potential in him to put in a claim. With Ryan Buchter, Brad Hand and Jose Torres having already established themselves as the top setup men to closer Brandon Maurer, it's not expected that Yates will be needed for much high-leverage work out of the bullpen.