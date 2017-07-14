Padres' Kirby Yates: Placed on paternity list
Yates was placed on paternity leave prior to Friday's game.
Yates will miss Friday's game, and could miss the entire rest of the weekend depending on when he is ready to return. The 30-year-old has pitched well for the Padres this season, and will slide right back into his regular role upon his return.
More News
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...