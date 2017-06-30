Padres' Kirby Yates: Tosses scoreless inning in win
Yates fired a perfect inning while striking out two batters in a 6-0 win over Atlanta on Thursday.
The 30-year-old has been a revelation for the Padres, posting a 2.19 ERA and 14.1 K/9 through 24.2 innings. That said, Yates' inability to limit home runs (1.7 HR/9) holds him back from being an elite middle reliever.
