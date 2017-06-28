Padres' Logan Allen: Promoted to High-A
Allen, 20, was promoted to High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 southpaw posted a 2.11 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB in 68.1 innings (30.1 percent strikeout rate) for Low-A Fort Wayne, so the promotion was well earned. He may not be able to match the realistic frontline upside of Lake Elsinore teammates Anderson Espinoza or Cal Quantrill, but Allen has a chance to one day pitch in the middle of a big-league rotation.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...