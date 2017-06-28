Allen, 20, was promoted to High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 southpaw posted a 2.11 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB in 68.1 innings (30.1 percent strikeout rate) for Low-A Fort Wayne, so the promotion was well earned. He may not be able to match the realistic frontline upside of Lake Elsinore teammates Anderson Espinoza or Cal Quantrill, but Allen has a chance to one day pitch in the middle of a big-league rotation.