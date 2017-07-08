Padres' Luis Almanzar: Holding his own in Northwest League
Almanzar, 17, is hitting .250/.337/.357 with one home run, six steals (on eight attempts) and a 25:10 K:BB in 84 at-bats in the Northwest League.
The fact that he has been an above-league-average hitter (103 wRC+) as a 17-year-old in short-season ball is incredibly impressive. If he can continue to hold his own, and perhaps flash some more power this season, he could be one of the trendier dynasty-league targets this upcoming offseason.
