Padres' Luis Perdomo: Could start Sunday
Perdomo (shoulder) could start Sunday against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Perdomo worked through an aggressive 50-pitch bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, putting him in a good position to start Sunday for the injured Jarred Cosart (hamstring). "It went really well, arm felt good," manager Andy Green said of the session Wednesday afternoon. "No real reservations at this point in time. I'm kind of leaning toward (Perdomo) making the start that Cosart leaves available. We'll wait and see how he feels tomorrow before making any formal declarations about that. We feel he'll be back in the rotation soon." Even if the Padres decide to go with another starter for Sunday, it appears Perdomo is set return to the Padres' rotation relatively soon.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will toss bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Hoping to throw this weekend•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Receives no decision Friday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Slated for rotation to start season•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will start wherever he winds up•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...