Perdomo (shoulder) could start Sunday against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Perdomo worked through an aggressive 50-pitch bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, putting him in a good position to start Sunday for the injured Jarred Cosart (hamstring). "It went really well, arm felt good," manager Andy Green said of the session Wednesday afternoon. "No real reservations at this point in time. I'm kind of leaning toward (Perdomo) making the start that Cosart leaves available. We'll wait and see how he feels tomorrow before making any formal declarations about that. We feel he'll be back in the rotation soon." Even if the Padres decide to go with another starter for Sunday, it appears Perdomo is set return to the Padres' rotation relatively soon.