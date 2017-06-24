Padres' Luis Perdomo: Earns second win against Tigers
Perdomo (2-4) walked five but gave up just two hits and struck out six over six shutout innings in a win Friday against the Tigers.
Perdomo is on a roll, with three quality starts in a row dating back to June 12 against Cincinnati. Six strikeouts matches his best total since May 26 against the Nationals, and he needed them to keep his five walks, a season high, from biting him. Still, last year's Rule 5 draft pick is starting to find his form, as he has his ERA down to 4.56.
