Padres' Luis Perdomo: Hoping to throw this weekend
Perdomo (shoulder) will try to regain mobility over the next few days in the hope he can resume throwing this weekend, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The right-hander experienced inflammation following his season debut last week and it was deemed serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. It doesn't appear that Perdomo will miss too much time if his recovery goes according to schedule, but Jarred Cosart and Zach Lee will retain rotation spots for the time being.
