Padres' Luis Perdomo: Safe bet to make the rotation
Perdomo is a safe bet to make the rotation, according to the Padres' Official Site.
The Padres have arguably the worst projected starting rotation heading into spring training. While Perdomo's 5.71 ERA looks ugly from last season, he did fare better as a starter (4.85 ERA) and offers a hard fastball with good movement. At 23-years-old, the Padres have little reason not to roll him out there again this season.
