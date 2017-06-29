Padres' Luis Perdomo: Sneaks out win against Braves
Perdomo (3-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings during Wednesday's win over Atlanta.
Perdomo has flashed upside this season, and he's been particularly strong against right-handed hitters, limiting them to a .689 OPS and .300 wOBA. However, left-handed batters have posted .892 and .383 marks against him. Until Perdomo can narrow that gap, his fantasy upside is capped. While the 24-year-old righty has already shown progress in his second season in the majors, expectations should probably be kept in check for the remainder of 2017. A daunting road date with Cleveland is on deck for Perdomo.
