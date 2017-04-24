Perdomo (shoulder) returned from the disabled list Sunday, giving up three runs over five innings. He walked three and struck out five in a 7-3 loss to Miami.

The 23-year-old cruised through five innings before unraveling in the sixth, failing to record an out and getting charged with three runs. The positive news for Perdomo was that his arm appeared to be fine after missing time with shoulder inflammation. His sinker had its regular life on it, and he used his slider effectively to retire Marlins hitters. Perdomo's next start is scheduled for Friday against the Giants, a matchup that looks favorable on paper.