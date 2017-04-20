Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will start Sunday against Miami
Perdomo (shoulder) is scheduled to start Sunday against the Marlins, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
There had been hope that Perdomo would be available to pitch Sunday, and it appears that will be the case. It was reported that Perdomo is no longer experiencing shoulder inflammation and is back in full health. Perdomo has made one start this season, and it wasn't his greatest effort. Over 5.1 innings he gave up five runs off seven hits and a walk.
