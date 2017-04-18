Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will toss bullpen session Wednesday
Perdomo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw an extended bullpen session Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Perdomo hasn't thrown since being placed on the disabled list on April 11 with shoulder inflammation. An update on his condition should become available following his bullpen session Wednesday.
