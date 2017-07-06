Padres' Luis Perdomo: Works around nine hits to beat Indians
Perdomo (4-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits over five innings in Wednesday's win over Cleveland. He struck out four.
The 24-year-old righty pitched himself into some corners, but then he pitched his way right out. Perdomo throws hard and keeps the ball on the ground, and if he can improve on his walk rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him shrink his ERA, which currently sits at 4.54, in the second half.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Sneaks out win against Braves•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Earns second win against Tigers•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Start pushed up to Friday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Gives up two runs in loss•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Earns first win of season•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Still chasing first win of 2017•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...