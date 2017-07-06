Perdomo (4-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits over five innings in Wednesday's win over Cleveland. He struck out four.

The 24-year-old righty pitched himself into some corners, but then he pitched his way right out. Perdomo throws hard and keeps the ball on the ground, and if he can improve on his walk rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him shrink his ERA, which currently sits at 4.54, in the second half.