Sardinas started at shortstop on Monday, going 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Braves.

The 23-year-old fell out of favor to the 33-year-old Erick Aybar this spring, failing to claim the Padres' starting shortstop job despite entering camp as the leading candidate. The latter has done nothing to lose his role as the team's everyday shortstop, so Sardinas will continue to ride the pine on most nights.