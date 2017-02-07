Sardinas -- who was expected to start the year at short -- will have to battle the recently signed Erick Aybar this spring.

The Padres bringing in competition for Sardinas makes sense given the 23-year-old's lack of success at the major league level prior to joining the Padres last season. He did have the best stretch of his career after the move to San Diego (.287/.353/.417 in 32 games), so there is a chance he finally bloomed as a hitter. Given his age, Sardinas is the more intriguing fantasy option of the two shortstops, but neither he nor Aybar will generate much interest outside of deep and NL-only formats.