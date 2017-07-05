Torrens was a late addition to the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Austin Hedges was scratched due to neck stiffness, so Torrens will be thrown into emergency catching duty to replace him. Torrens will bat ninth as the Padres take on Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer.

