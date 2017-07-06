Urias is out of the lineup for Double-A San Antonio with back tightness, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Urias should be considered day-to-day with no real reason for concern moving forward. Unless this becomes a lingering issue for the 20-year-old, he should be back in the lineup in the coming days. Urias has played exceptionally well with San Antonio this season, hitting .304/.400/.402 with two home runs, 24 RBI and six stolen bases.

