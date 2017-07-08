Padres' Luis Urias: Returns from minor back injury
Urias (back) returned to the lineup Friday for Double-A San Antonio. He is hitting .304/.401/.401 with two home runs, six steals (on 10 attempts) and a sterling 41:45 K:BB in 299 at-bats.
Urias is the youngest hitter in the Texas League, so the fact that he has more walks than strikeouts is quite impressive. It is unclear how much power will come in future years, but he clearly has one of the best hit tools in the minors and could be manning the keystone for San Diego at some point in 2018.
