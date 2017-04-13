Padres' Luis Urias: Showing off power at Double-A
Urias is hitting .190/.320/.571 with two home runs, one triple and a 1:4 K:BB in 26 plate appearances with Double-A San Antonio.
He sports a 147 wRC+ despite hitting below the Mendoza Line due to a .111 BABIP, so while the batting average is ugly, this has been an amazing start to the year for the 19-year-old middle infielder. In addition to his prodigious plate skills and sneaky pop, Urias has played four games at shortstop and just two games at the keystone. That defensive versatility could allow him to reach the majors sooner than expected.
