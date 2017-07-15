Padres' Manuel Margot: Bats leadoff Friday
Margot batted atop the Padres' lineup Friday, going 2-for-5 with a run scored in a 6-4 loss to San Francisco.
Prior to the All-Star break, manager Andy Green had been using Wil Myers as his leadoff option, but his current configuration with Margot at the top makes the most sense traditionally. The 22-year-old has -- understandably -- been up and down at the plate in his rookie season, but his ability to provide runs and steals without being a complete drag on batting average keeps him relevant in fantasy circles.
