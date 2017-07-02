Margot went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Saturday's steals were Margot's eighth and ninth of the season, but his fourth since returning from a hamstring injury June 27. He owns a pedestrian 60 percent (9-for-15) success rate on the basepaths, but manager Andy Green continues to give his speedy rookie the green light. The 22-year-old owns a modest .275/.324/.402 slash line on the season, putting him in the fantasy conversation when you factor in his potential for steals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories