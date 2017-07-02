Padres' Manuel Margot: Continues to be aggressive on basepaths
Margot went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.
Saturday's steals were Margot's eighth and ninth of the season, but his fourth since returning from a hamstring injury June 27. He owns a pedestrian 60 percent (9-for-15) success rate on the basepaths, but manager Andy Green continues to give his speedy rookie the green light. The 22-year-old owns a modest .275/.324/.402 slash line on the season, putting him in the fantasy conversation when you factor in his potential for steals.
