Margot is not in Sunday's lineup against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margot will get a breather for the series finale after starting the past 14 games in the outfield dating back to June 27. This comes as a good time for Margot to receive a day off, following an 0-for-4 day at the plate with three strikeouts during Saturday's victory. In his place, Matt Szczur draws the start in center while batting eighth.

