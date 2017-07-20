Padres' Manuel Margot: Expected to hit paternity list Thursday
Margot is expected to be placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
In anticipation of Margot's absence for the first three games of the Padres' four-game set in San Francisco, the Padres recalled Franchy Cordero from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. Cordero is expected to see most of the time in center field while Margot is away, but the rookie should reclaim his everyday role once he's activated. Since coming off the 10-day disabled list in late June following a more than month-long absence due to a calf injury, Margot is slashing .257/.307/.343 with seven runs, four RBI and five steals in 17 games.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...