Margot went 2-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Other than an 0-for-4 showing in his first game back, Margot has been hitting the ball well since returning from a calf injury. He's now 10-for-19 (with four stolen bases) across a five-game hitting streak and appears to be trending in the right direction heading into the season's midpoint.