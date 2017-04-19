Margot is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Margot will take a seat after starting in each of the Padres' first 15 games. Travis Jankowski will take over in center field while Allen Cordoba slides to left field. The 22-year-old is 15-for-60 (.250) with six RBI and nine runs so far this season.

