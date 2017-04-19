Padres' Manuel Margot: Out of lineup Wednesday
Margot is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Margot will take a seat after starting in each of the Padres' first 15 games. Travis Jankowski will take over in center field while Allen Cordoba slides to left field. The 22-year-old is 15-for-60 (.250) with six RBI and nine runs so far this season.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Goes deep in loss to Rockies•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Crushes pair of homers in victory•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Swipes first bag of season•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Leads off Opening Day•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Makes final roster•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...