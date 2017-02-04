Margot will compete for a starting outfield spot during spring training, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, James Anderson, ranks Manuel Margot as the Padres' top prospect heading into the 2017 season, and for good reason. He stole 30 bases in 124 games with Triple-A El Paso last season while batting .304 in 566 plate appearances. Margot received his cup of coffee last season, playing in 10 games at the major league level in September and batting .243 with a pair of steals in that time. While his rookie status is still in tact, it appears that he is ready to begin his development with the big club. Of course, the organization may opt to keep Margot in the minors to delay his service time clock, but a strong showing in spring could force their hand. He should be considered a high-upside draft pick in both dynasty and redraft leagues.