Margot (calf) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Margot is back with the Padres after spending a month on the disabled list with a calf strain. He was able to complete a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso over the last week, clearing the way for him to return to major-league action. The 22-year-old, who was slashing .259/.305/.389 with four homers and five steals in 47 games before landing on the DL, should immediately reclaim his role as the Padres' starting center fielder.