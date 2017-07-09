Margot went 1-for-4 with his 10th stolen base of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

After a hot return from the disabled list, Margot has come back down to earth over his last five contests, collecting just two hits in 20 at-bats. The 22-year-old has understandably been up-and-down during his rookie campaign, but the potential for steals keeps his moderate fantasy value afloat.